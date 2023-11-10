LESCO detects 254 power pilferers on 62nd day of anti-power theft drive

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 254 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 62nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Thursday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 251 electricity thieves, out of which 131 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 19 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves were being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them were also being brought to justice. On the 62nd consecutive day (November 9) of the antipower theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.