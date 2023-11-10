Friday, November 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LESCO detects 254 power pilferers on 62nd day of anti-power theft drive

Agencies
November 10, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 254 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 62nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Thursday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 251 electricity thieves, out of which 131 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 19 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves were being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them were also being brought to justice. On the 62nd consecutive day (November 9) of the antipower theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Gold rate falls by Rs2,400 per tola

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1699503489.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023