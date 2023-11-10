Friday, November 10, 2023
Man injured in firing by Indian security forces on Sialkot Working Boundary Line

Our Staff Reporter
November 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

Sialkot  -  Unprovoked firing by Indian security forces on the Sialkot Working Boundary Line seriously injured a civilian. According to the details, between Wednesday and Thursday night, Indian forces started unprovoked firing on the Sialkot Working Boundary Line. As a result, 60-year-old Saleem of Dhammala village was injured. The injured was moved to a local hospital by Rescue 1122. The enemy’s cannons and guns were silenced by the vigorous retaliatory action of the Chenab Rangers. It has been reported that the villages adjacent to the Working Boundary Line-- Dhamala, Silanke, Charwa, Harpal, Saida Wali, Bajra Garhi and Kangra have been affected by firing by the Indian security forces. Earlier, two weeks ago, BSF fired and shelled in the same sectors.

