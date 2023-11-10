Friday, November 10, 2023
Meeting held to overcome polio refusal cases in SW

November 10, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South Waziristan Lower Nasir Khan has underlined the need for pursuing an effective strategy to address refusal cases in the district to safeguard the children against the crippling disease of polio.

In this regard, he chaired an alliance meeting at DC Jirga Hall, which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kashmir Khan Sherani, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Inam Ullah Khan, Tehsil Mayor Wana Molana Saleh Shah, Tehsildars, Political Mohrars, Deputy DHO Dr Hidayat, Dr Shahid from DEOC, Deputy Provincial Manager Hussain Ali Awan, and the police department.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC was of the view that boycotted communities should be engaged to overcome refusal cases and successfully conduct the upcoming polio drive commencing on November 20. 

He said the anti-polio campaign could only be made successful with the cooperation of the local people to reach out to each child during the campaign so that a healthy society could evolve.

