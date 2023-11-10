Meeting held to review progress of the price control

KARACHI- Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput chaired a meeting of all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar assigned to control the prices of essential food items fixed by the city administration at his office on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the progress of the price control campaign launched by the city administration. The Commissioner asked the officers not to show any leniency towards the profiteers and ensure food items are available to the common people on the prices fixed by the city administration. The Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar submitted their reports on the efforts they are making to control the prices. Commissioner showed his dissatisfaction over the progress of the campaign and said: “There is a great need to make all-out efforts to ensure that consumers have all essential food items at reasonable prices as have been fixed by the commissioner office with the coordination and cooperation of the representative traders and concerned whole sellers and retailers’ associations.”