Friday, November 10, 2023
Meeting held to review progress of the price control

STAFF REPORT
November 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI- Commissioner Karachi Mu­hammad Saleem Rajput chaired a meeting of all As­sistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar assigned to control the prices of essen­tial food items fixed by the city administration at his of­fice on Thursday. The meet­ing reviewed the progress of the price control cam­paign launched by the city administration. The Com­missioner asked the officers not to show any leniency towards the profiteers and ensure food items are avail­able to the common people on the prices fixed by the city administration. The Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar submitted their reports on the efforts they are making to control the prices. Commissioner showed his dissatisfaction over the progress of the campaign and said: “There is a great need to make all-out efforts to ensure that consumers have all essen­tial food items at reasonable prices as have been fixed by the commissioner office with the coordination and cooperation of the repre­sentative traders and con­cerned whole sellers and retailers’ associations.”

STAFF REPORT

