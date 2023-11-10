Melbourne Stars introduces Pakistan Bay for three MCG games

In an exhilarating move to celebrate the return of fan favourite Haris Rauf and spinner Usama Mir, the Melbourne Stars has introduced Pakistan Bay, a designated specific seating area at level 1 of Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season.

Adding to the excitement, Melbourne Stars has also unveiled the exclusive "House of Rauf" membership for BBL 13, which promises an unparalleled fan experience, allowing enthusiasts to witness the thrilling action from "Pakistan Bay."

In addition to Haris Rauf, Melbourne Stars will showcase the talent of another Pakistani cricketer, spinner Osama Mir, making the team a true reflection of the global appeal and diversity of cricket. As the anticipation builds for the upcoming BBL season, Melbourne Stars and the MCG aim to create a memorable experience for fans with the introduction of Pakistan Bay and the House of Rauf membership.

Tickets for Pakistan Bay have already hit the shelves and are available for purchase, allowing fans to secure their spots well in advance for this special cricketing celebration. With limited seats in Pakistan Bay, the demand is expected to be high among both Melbourne Stars supporters and cricket fans eager to witness the BBL action in a unique and dedicated environment.