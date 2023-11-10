Minister invites Sri Lanka to tap KP tourism potential

Peshawar - In order to enhance tourism ties, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had a detailed meeting with the Minister of Tourism for Sri Lanka, Harin Fernando, at the sidelines of the World Travel Mart event in London.

During the meeting, Minister Kakakhel and Minister Fernando explored avenues for collaboration in the tourism sector, emphasizing the shared cultural and historical heritage between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sri Lanka.

Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel highlighted the rich cultural diversity, historical significance, and natural beauty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, inviting Sri Lanka to explore the untapped tourism opportunities. Minister Kakakhel conveyed his vision of promoting sustainable tourism practices that would not only boost the local economy but also foster cultural understanding and exchange between the two nations.

In his remarks, Sri Lankan Minister Harin Fernando praised the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in developing its tourism sector and expressed interest in sharing best practices and expertise to further enhance the visitor experience in both regions.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to the exchange of tourism experts, joint marketing efforts, and the facilitation of travel between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sri Lanka.