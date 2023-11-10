Naqvi inaugurates ‘Sikh Yatra Booking Portal’

LAHORE - Pakistan has launched a groundbreaking religious tourism programme designed to facilitate Sikhs eager to visit their sacred places in the country. This initiative represents the first of its kind in Pakistan. As part of this program, Sikh pilgrims from across the globe can now conveniently make online hotel bookings through the “Sikh Yatra Booking Portal.” Moreover, they have the option to hire security services and arrange transportation, with the added privilege of VIP status during their tours. During the inauguration ceremony of the “Sikh Yatra Booking Portal,” Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi stressed the importance of extending full hospitality to Sikh pilgrims, ensuring a seamless and obstacle-free experience during their visit to Pakistan. He announced the establishment of a dedicated Tourism Police force to actively promote religious tourism in Punjab. Dr Mambal Singh, a member of the Parbandhak Committee, thanked the CM for initiating the “Sikh Yatra Booking Portal.” He emphasized the significance of this development, making it remarkably convenient for Sikhs who typically visit Pakistan four times a year. The ceremony highlighted the profound connection and affection that Sikh pilgrims have for Pakistan. Those returning from Pakistan are described as transforming into selfless diplomats, eloquently expressing their love. The chief minister has won our hearts by introducing the “Sikh Yatra Booking Portal” facility, he added. Provincial Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG police, secretary tourism, secretary information, commissioner Lahore, CCPO, MD & GM TDCP, addl secretary (ETPB) and notable personalities from the Sikh community, including Chairman Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ameer Singh, Gopal Singh Chawla, Sardar Ranjit Singh, Sardar Sarbit Singh, Janam Singh, Kalyan Singh Kalyan, Mahinder Singh, Sardar Bishan Singh and Sardar Gobind Singh were also present. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, along with the Provincial Cabinet, remained busy in his public service mission even on the Iqbal Day (public holiday) on Thursday. The CM conducted a five-hour marathon visit of three hospitals, New Internees Hostel, and Shahdara flyovers project. The CM inspected the finishing work of the Shahdara flyovers project and reviewed ongoing work on the bridges. The CM stated that Shahdara flyovers will be opened for traffic before November 20. He directed to do extensive plantation on the surrounding roads of the project.