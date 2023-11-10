Nation pays homage to great poet Allama Iqbal

LAHORE - Iqbal Day was observed with national fervour to pay homage to great poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Thursday. The philosopher poet known as Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his universal popresenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930. Allama Iqbal’s address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan. Radio Pakistan and TV channels presented special programmes in connection with Iqbal Day to highlight poetry and thoughts of Allama Iqbal. Meanwhile, a prestigious change of guard ceremony took place at his mausoleum. A smartly turned-out contingent from the Pakistan Navy, dressed in immaculate white uniforms, assumed their ceremonial guard duties with traditional enthusiasm. Simultaneously, Pakistan Rangers vacated the mausoleum. On this occasion, the Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid and the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee prayed for the elevated status of the late poet in the afterlife, a prosperous Pakistan, the freedom of Palestine, and the end of hardships of the Palestinians. Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman also laid a wreath at Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s grave, offered Fateha, and recorded his sentiments in the Visitors’ book. On the other hand, the Pakistan Air Force released a video based on the iconic poetic verses of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. According to a press release, the short documentary features Shaheen, the dynamic character of Iqbal’s poetry, with his verses focused on dignity, self-reliance, resilience and purity of soul.