Need to create sense of ownership among youngsters: Jamal Shah

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Minister for National Culture and Heritage Jamal Shah said on Thursday that Dr Allama Iqbal had a great understanding of Islam and he benefited a lot from the last sermon of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal at Aiwani- Iqbal here, he said that Iqbal was a true visionary and a brilliant scholar.

He said, “Allama Iqbal interprets Islam in a way that enlightens all of us.” He was a distinguished poet and his poetry had a great depth and flow. Jamal Shah said that personality of Iqbal had very rich shades and added that people who had close connection with life they do remarkable work for others and Iqbal did same. He further said that there should be respect of diversity adding that indigenous culture narrative had such mechanisms of conflict resolutions which could help us in sorting out many problems. Jamal Shah said that Iqbal was well aware of this land and its people. He said that unfortunately country’s youth was not empowered in a proper way adding that there was a need to create sense of ownership among youngsters and Iqbal had always seen youngsters as future leaders. Change was possible if we make our youngsters well informed decision makers, he added. He said that development revolution could come in country if transparency, geneuine representation and opportunities to youth were provided. He said that Saira Peter was an opera singer and minister recommended her to compose Iqbal’s ‘Shikwa and Jawab e Shikwa’ in opera form. He said a film on Iqbal was being made and all possible support would be provided in this regard. Iqbal Academy Pakistan Director Abdul Rauf Rafiqui, Senator Walid Iqbal and others also paid glowing tributes to Allama Iqbal.