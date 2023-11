National Highway Authority has reopened the Zhob-Dhanasar section of Dera Ismail Khan- Quetta Highway (N- 50) for all kinds of traffic which was affected after landslides at Dhansar.

General Manager NHA Balochistan North, Agha Inayat said N-50 Zhob-Dahnasar is now open for all kinds of traffic.

A heavy landslide occurred at the Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-50 which blocked the highway with large stones.