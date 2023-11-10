On Spotlight Day, WEF’s EDISON Alliance celebrates success of AMA Scheme in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD-Organised by the World Economic Forum’s EDISON Alliance, in partnership with the Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG), a SPOTLIGHT DAY on Pakistan’s AMA ( Asaan Mobile Account) Scheme took place on November 7. The event, “Bridging the Financial Inclusion Gap in Pakistan,” brought together key figures from prominent government offices and private sector entities, including Fortune 500 companies, to commemorate the triumph of “Financial Inclusion and Women Empowerment” in Pakistan.

Regulated by SBP and PTA, the AMA initiative has been developed to provide essential financial services to underserved and unbanked populations. Lauding the dedication of the AMA Scheme initiative to promote Digital Financial inclusion in Pakistan. Claude Dyer, Head of WEF’s EDISON Alliance thanked Zarrar Sehgal, Chairman Pathfinder Group and VRG, for their successful collaboration and expressed wholehearted support for future initiatives from Pakistan.

Zarrar Sehgal highlighted the importance of digital financial inclusion, emphasizing AMA’s success as a testament to the technological expertise present in Pakistan. He stressed that this homegrown product could serve as a low-cost model not only for domestic use but also for export to aid developing countries in integrating their underprivileged and unbanked populations into the financial network.

PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recognized the AMA Scheme as a key component of the NFIS and acknowledged the substantial success of the “Banking the Unbanked” initiative, which has increased women’s participation to 38%. He highlighted the remarkable ease with which any Pakistani with a valid national ID card can now digitally open a bank account in under two minutes, even without internet access.

The PM underscored the dual purpose of the AMA, simplifying bank account operations and promoting many-to-many models for social welfare, lending, insurance, and more. He expressed the intent to transparently process home remittances and emphasized the potential for global replication of this success with support from international organizations, all in a bid to provide hope and financial access to the underprivileged.

Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar commended the EDISON Alliance for its commitment to inclusive digital inclusion for the unbanked in developing countries. Dr Akhtar also acknowledged the transformative role of Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP) in improving the lives of Pakistan’s poorest through access to education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation. In his keynote presentation, CEO VRG Muhammad Salman Ali highlighted VRG’s achievement as the first Payment System Operator (PSO)/Payment Service Provider (PSP) and Third-Party Service Provider (TPSP) to migrate to cloud with SBP approval.