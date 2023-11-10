PAC organises various contests to mark Iqbal Day

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Punjab Arts Council, in collaboration with All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association, organized Kalam-e-Iqbal, Speech, and Tableau competitions to mark Iqbal Day. Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were the chief guests. Malik Ibrar Ahmad Khan and Aamir, from DRA Rawalpindi & President APPSMA, participated as guests of honor.

Addressing the ceremony, Naheed Manzoor said, “Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry is a bright chapter in the history of Urdu language. Iqbal provided political backing to the Muslims of the subcontinent through his speech, awakening the spirit to decide their destiny.”

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad added, “Iqbal’s poetry conveyed a message of unity to the Muslim Ummah. He is considered a modern Sufi, with a main tendency towards Sufism and the revival of the Islamic Ummah. His philosophy is recognized worldwide.”

City Lyceum School secured first place in tableaus, Rising Stars Public School second, Bright Land Secondary School third, and Umbreen Educational Hub fourth. In speech competitions, Kanwal Nazir, Hadiya Noor, Tahmi Abid, and Manahil Riaz won first, second, third, and fourth prizes respectively.

In the Kalam Iqbal competition, Ayesha Lathani School, Umbrian Educational Hub, AIMS School Girls, and Paradise Public School secured the top four positions. Shields and certificates were distributed to the winning schools and children.