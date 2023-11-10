Friday, November 10, 2023
Pak Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

Our Staff Reporter
November 10, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   An impressive change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore as the nation celebrated 146th birth anniversary of Muffakir-e-Pakistan, the man behind ideology of an independent Muslim state in the sub-continent.

According to a press release received here Thursday, a smartly attired contingent of Pakistan Navy took over guard duties from Pakistan Rangers Punjab. Pakistan Navy Station Commander at Lahore, Commodore Sajid Hussain graced the occasion as chief guest and paid homage to the national poet. 

Pakistan Navy’s station commander laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, officers, sailors and Navy civilians and offered Fateha. The chief guest also recorded his remarks in the visitor book, paying rich tribute to the great poet. The ceremony was witnessed by civil, military dignitaries and large number of general public, said the press release.

Our Staff Reporter

