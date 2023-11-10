Pakistan, US discuss avenues for coop in health sector

ISLAMABAD-A delegation from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Atlanta, led by Dr. Richard Franka, representative of the Global Immunization Division, called on Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, they discussed mutual areas of interest for cooperation in the health sector. The delegation included Acting Country Director of CDC in Pakistan, Dr. Jude Tuma, as well as Ms. Suzanne Powel from the US Embassy.

Accompanying the minister were Iftikhar Shalwani, Federal Secretary Health, and Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, Strategic Adviser IGH-CDC.

Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed gratitude to the US CDC for their longstanding collaboration and technical assistance in immunization, Polio eradication, capacity building of the public health workforce, and strengthening public health labs in Pakistan.

The minister highlighted the contributions of CDC-trained Field Epidemiologists in disease detection and response, Polio eradication, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing the government’s vision and priorities to protect the health of vulnerable populations, the minister updated the delegation on initiatives to improve essential immunization coverage across Pakistan and plans to interrupt Polio transmission at the earliest.

“The national leadership is committed to using all its strengths and resources to contain all vaccine-preventable diseases and finally confine the Polio virus to the history books,” stated Dr. Nadeem Jan. “Failure in this respect is not an option, and we shall ensure it through accountability across the board.”

Dr. Nadeem Jan stressed the need for an integrated service delivery approach and urged the global community to extend support during the last miles toward eradication.

Richard Franka, CDC delegation lead, appreciated the government’s commitment and the unprecedented support extended to valiant frontline health workers by Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies. While acknowledging progress made, Dr. Richard emphasized the need to modify strategies based on updated risk assessments and urged ongoing impact evaluations of interventions in priority zones.

“The CDC truly believes in government leadership and shall remain supportive of locally tailored strategic approaches to address challenges in priority areas,” stated Richard.

Secretary Iftikhar Shalwani apprised the delegation of the country’s plan to host the Global Health Security Summit in January 2024 and invited CDC leadership to attend. The delegation welcomed the initiative and assured appropriate representation.

The delegation was also informed about the government’s plan to embark on Hepatitis elimination and address widely prevalent maternal and child malnutrition. Both sides agreed to further strengthen existing collaborations and carry forward the Pak-US strategic health dialogue, addressing jointly identified priority areas.