Friday, November 10, 2023
Pakistan Women A and Thailand Emerging to play two T20s

STAFF REPORT
November 10, 2023
LAHORE - After defeating West Indies Women A in the T20 tri-series final held at Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan Women A will play two T20s against Thailand Women Emerging at the same venue on November 10 and 11. The toss will be conducted at 10:30 PKT and the first ball will be bowled at 11:00 PKT. Both matches will be live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel. Pakistan Women A remained unbeaten in the tri-series, beating Thailand Emerging once and West Indies Women A twice. Thailand Women Emerging lost both their matches in the tri-series. Rameen Shamim, captain of Pakistan Women A, while speaking to PCB Digital, said: “The tri-series win has given us immense confidence. We are looking forward to the two matches against Thailand and we back ourselves to carry our unbeaten streak from the tri-series with contributions from our well-rounded line-up.” 

