Friday, November 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Parties likely to approach ECP over non-provision of level playing field

Parties likely to approach ECP over non-provision of level playing field
Our Staff Reporter
November 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Since the ECP has compiled the code of conduct for general elections 2024, the political parties, raising concerns regarding level playing field not being given to them, may register their concerns to the commission.

The commission, before the compilation of the code of conduct, had met with political parties to discuss the code of conduct for general elections.

A copy of the draft Code of Conduct had also been shared to the leaders of political parties so that they could provide their feedback during the consultation. A copy of the draft Code of Conduct is also available on the Election Commission’s website www.ecp.gov.pk,” the ECP statement said. The commission has announced schedule for the elections and now parties have started mantra of unavailability of level playing field to contest in the polls. 

The political parties, following the code of conduct of elections, will raise their concerns with the election regulatory authority.

Gold rate falls by Rs2,400 per tola

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1699503489.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023