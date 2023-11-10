Parties likely to approach ECP over non-provision of level playing field

ISLAMABAD - Since the ECP has compiled the code of conduct for general elections 2024, the political parties, raising concerns regarding level playing field not being given to them, may register their concerns to the commission.

The commission, before the compilation of the code of conduct, had met with political parties to discuss the code of conduct for general elections.

A copy of the draft Code of Conduct had also been shared to the leaders of political parties so that they could provide their feedback during the consultation. A copy of the draft Code of Conduct is also available on the Election Commission’s website www.ecp.gov.pk,” the ECP statement said. The commission has announced schedule for the elections and now parties have started mantra of unavailability of level playing field to contest in the polls.

The political parties, following the code of conduct of elections, will raise their concerns with the election regulatory authority.