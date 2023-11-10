Friday, November 10, 2023
PPP leader seeks subsidies for farmers

Staff Reporter
November 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -   Secretary Information of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Bahawalpur Division, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar, has opined that continuous provision of subsidies to farmers would help boost the agroeconomy. In a press release issued here Thursday, he said that the agro-economy was considered the backbone of the economy of any country in the world. He suggested that subsidies to farmers on agricultural tube-wells’ electricity bills should remain continuous in order to boost the agro-economy. Referring to the PPP’s role in participation in the upcoming general elections, he said that their party would continue measures being taken to help peasants. He said that the PPP fully endorses their trust in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

