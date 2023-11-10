PSDF-Coursera courses helping youth

PR

LAHORE

An in-depth study conducted by the Centre for Research in Economics and Business (CREB) of the Lahore School of Economics revealed that a set of courses offered by the Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) to youth of the Punjab has resulted in gaining of their monthly income more than Rs 14000.

The study elaborated that the PSDF initiated a partnership with Coursera, a renowned online learning platform that offers more than 7,000 courses designed by international organizations and universities to the youth of the Punjab in order to bring them at the forefront of the digital revolution. A certificate from Coursera platform not only opens doors to the youth in Pakistan alone but also around the world, making Pakistani them globally competitive. According to the official data of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT), the year 2022 saw a growth of 2.74 percent as foreign exchange from freelancing stood at $397.328 million as compared to 396.243 million in 2021 in Pakistan. There were around 3 million freelancers in Pakistan in 2022. Pakistan is emerging as a hub for freelancers, and the income potential is limitless.

The study revealed that more than 1200 students completed the internationally recognized Coursera courses from the PSDF platform. Furthermore, to substantiate the impact of this collaboration is witnessed in the income of these graduates. The transition-to-work is 9 percent points higher amongst trainees who completed the course and were unemployed before the program and experiencing income gains exceedingly more than Rs14,000 per month. This showcases the tremendous potential that these courses offer, with Python, financial accounting, and graphic design courses ranking among the top three contributors to higher income gains. According to the SBP report, Pakistan sees an annual supply of 20,000 to 25,000 fresh engineering and IT graduates but only 10 percent IT graduates are employable. There is a huge skills gap in the global IT requirements. The courses offered by the PSDF in collaboration with Coursera is helping the youth to unleash these opportunities.