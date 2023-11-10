Friday, November 10, 2023
PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan, Amir Dogar arrested in Mansehra

INP
November 10, 2023
MANSEHRA  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and former MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan and Amir Dogar have been arrested in Batal area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra.

As per details, the former PTI MNAs were reportedly in residence of local party leader Razaullah Khan who was also arrested along with his cousins. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Friday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser from Islamabad.

According to details, the Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested the former National Assembly (NA) Speaker for his nomination in Swabi’s Gaju Khan Medical College corruption case. Sources told ARY News that Asad Qaiser was being transferred to Bani Gala police station. The arrest comes as another setback for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is already embroiled in legal battles as its top leadership remains behind bars.

INP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1699503489.jpg

