PTI’s stalwart Ghulam Sarwar joins IPP in public

TAXILA - Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on Thursday claimed that his party would truly bring about ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Tareen stated while addressing a workers’ convention in Taxila, where former PTI leader and federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan formally joined the party.

“What do we want to do? We want to take Pakistan beyond its potential,” he said as he lamented the lack of progress made in the country in the past 75 years.

“Whether we succeed or not, only God knows. But we will work with good intentions and will think of the people first. If we do that, then we will be successful.”

Commenting on Sarwar’s decision to join the party, Tareen said that the relationship between the two was like that between “brothers”.

“When such friends are with us, then the work we need to do to make the country progress, we can do that,” he said.

Concluding his speech, Tareen said, “Together, we will truly make a ‘Naya Pakistan’, God willing!”

During his speech, Tareen also said, “Forget the past and look forward […] this country has everything. If there is anything lacking, it is that we [political parties] are always fighting with one another. “Such parties can’t do politics. They have gotten into the habit of fighting with each other […]. Be competitive all you want but don’t fight. Don’t ruin the country,” he added. Tareen said that the IPP would try to set new traditions, fulfil its objectives and work for the benefit of the people. “But insulting one another and wishing ill on each other won’t get us anywhere. Widen your goals as well as your thought process and choose your words cautiously,” he advised. “God willing, we will achieve what we set out to achieve,” he said, thanking the workers in attendance for their support to the IPP. “We are nothing without your support and hard work, you are our true strength,” he said. “Our message will be spread all across the country, thanks to the help of you all. Sure, we have television and newspaper, but when people go to one another’s houses to talk to them, that’s how the true message is spread,” he said. “You are our strength who can take our message further,” he added.