PUC spearheads anti-terrorism drive through unified ‘Friday sermons’  

ISLAMABAD - On the Pakistan Ulema Council’s (PUC) appeal, Ulema and Mashaykh will deliver impactful Friday Sermons against extremism and terrorism under Paigham-e-Pakistan.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, with figures like Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Pir Naqib-ur-Rahman, Maulana Muhammad Khan Laghari, Allama Aarif Wahidi, and others, called on religious leaders to condemn terrorism in Friday Sermons. Ashrafi, also the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, urged Ulema to issue collective statements and present consensus religious decrees (Fatwas) against extremism. He emphasized educating the public on this united stance.

Committed to societal reform, Ashrafi asked religious leaders to play a role in eradicating terrorism and collaborate with state institutions. He asserted the state and the Pakistan Army’s right to take action against threats to the country’s stability. Rejecting terrorism within Islam, Ashrafi emphasized that attackers against Pakistan are enemies of the country. The Friday sermons aim to denounce terrorism and foster collaboration between the religious community and the armed forces.

Ashrafi acknowledged the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in recent terrorist incidents.