Rain lashes twin cities; turns weather cold

ISLAMABAD - Heavy rain lashed the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Thursday, turning the weather cold and compelling most citizens to stay indoor.

The rain-wind/thunderstorm of low to moderate intensity started around 4:00 pm in the twin cities, with hailstorms at a few places, and continued with gaps. The day temperatures have dropped from two to three degrees Celsius after the rain.

The rains made the roads wet and slippery. The chill in the air also compelled the residents of the capital city to prepare for winter by wearing warm clothes and using heaters and blankets.

Though the winter has yet to properly set in, some of the residents of the twin cities complained about low gas pressure as the mercury dropped. They said that they faced difficulties in cooking and heating water due to the gas shortage.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the rain was caused by a westerly wave that entered the country from Afghanistan. It said that more rain and snowfall are expected in the upper parts of the country in the next 24 hours. The PMD also issued a warning of landslides in the hilly areas due to the heavy rain.

The rain also brought joy and excitement to the children and young people, who came out of their homes to enjoy the weather. Some of them played cricket and football in the parks, while others rode their bikes and motorcycles on the roads.

Some families also visited the Margalla Hills and Lake View Park to have a picnic and witness the scenic beauty of nature.

The rain also improved the air quality and reduced the smog and dust in the twin cities.

Earlier, the Met Office hadforecasted rain and thunderstorms in upper parts of Pakistan including Rawalpindi and Islamabad on November 8 and 9.

“A shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts on 08th of November 2023 (evening/night) and persist in northern areas till 10th afternoon,” according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.