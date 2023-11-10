Rawat police unravel kidnapping plot, rescue doctor

Rawalpindi-The investigators of Rawat police have approached the court of an area magistrate to get three suspects transferred from Islamabad to Rawalpindi for questioning regarding their alleged involvement in kidnapping a child specialist doctor from Mandra. The doctor, identified as Juma Khan, will be produced before the area magistrate today (Friday) to record his statement under section 164 of CrPC.

Sources inform that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Abbottabad, along with personnel from Islamabad police, raided a house in G-11 Sector. The raid resulted in the apprehension of Afghan suspects, including the mastermind of a terrorist network, Yousaf Khan. Dr. Juma Khan was rescued from a small storeroom where he was detained with steel chains.

Officials from Police Station Ramna have registered a case against the three suspects, Shahid Mehmood, Arif Khan, and Aslam Khan, under multiple charges. The police have successfully retrieved the abducted doctor from the custody of Islamabad police and have filed an application with the court of area magistrate Rawalpindi Faizan Rasool to transfer the three suspects to Rawat police station for interrogation.

SHO of PS Rawat, SI Kashif Malik, mentioned that the doctor will also be produced before the court for recording his statement under section 164 of CrPC. Sources disclosed that the armed kidnappers abducted Dr. Juma Khan from Mandra in a black-colored vehicle and moved him to a house in G-11, where he was detained in a small storeroom by tying him with steel chains. The bone of contention between the doctor and Afghan nationals, settled in Germany, was that two sisters of the doctor had their husbands arrested by the police at an airport in Frankfurt, leading to the dispute.