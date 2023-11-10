Russia launches deadly missile strike on civilian ship at Ukrainian Black Sea port: Kyiv

KYIV-A Russian missile struck a cargo ship as it docked in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa, killing the pilot and injuring four others, Ukrainian officials said. Ukraine’s southern military command said a Russian tactical aircraft in the Black Sea launched an anti-radar missile at the ship on Wednesday afternoon.

“The rocket hit the superstructure of a civilian vessel under the flag of Liberia, at the moment of its entry into the port,” Operational Command South said in a statement on Telegram. The ship’s 43-year-old pilot was killed, and three Filipino crew members and a port worker were injured.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian ports since withdrawing from a UN-brokered deal that guaranteed the safe passage of grain though the Black Sea earlier this year. After Russia pulled out Ukraine launched its own humanitarian corridor to try to circumvent what is in effect a Russian blockade. Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the ship was supposed to carry iron ore to China, and described the extensive damage Russian strikes have inflicted on Ukrainian infrastructure since it allowed the grain deal to lapse.

“This is the 21st attack on Black Sea ports in the Odesa region since Russia left the grain deal in July. During this time, the terrorist country damaged more than 160 infrastructure facilities and 122 transport vehicles,” Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

“That is why Ukraine is doing everything to strengthen air defense and protect the south of Ukraine from Russian terrorist attacks,” the minister said. Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation into the Russian strike. Ukraine, often referred to as the “breadbasket of Europe,” is a major exporter of grain, much of which is sent to developing countries in Afric