Friday, November 10, 2023
Sanam Javed sent on judicial remand in Zaman Park case

Agencies
November 10, 2023
LAHORE  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed has been sent to jail on a twoday judicial remand as her name was allegedly found linked to the Zaman Park case in Lahore. According to the details, the court after hearing the arguments of both parties, sent PTI activist – Sanam Javed – to jail for two days of judicial custody. Magistrate Shabbir Ahmed directed the authorities to present Saman Javed – who was arrested for the fifth time after the May 9 incident – before the relevant Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) after the completion of the remand period. It is pertinent to mention here that, PTI activist Sanam Javed was rearrested shortly after her release from Kot Lakhpat Jail as her name was allegedly found linked to the Zaman Park case in Lahore. The First Information Report (FIR) filed against her alleges her involvement in an attack on a police party.

Agencies

