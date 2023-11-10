Friday, November 10, 2023
Several people punished over profiteering, stubble burning

Our Staff Reporter
November 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  The district administration imposed fine to several shopkeepers as well as farmers for stubble burning here at Jhawrian on Thursday. According to a spokesperson, Shah Purr Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Baber checked several bazaars across the city and imposed fine amounting to Rs40,000 to several shopkeepers for not selling the commodities against control rates. She also imposed fine of Rs80,000 to several farmers on stubble burning. The AC said on the occasion that the crackdown against the violators would continue on daily basis.

Our Staff Reporter

