Sialkot exporters cut cake at Iqbal Manzil

SIALKOT - Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised a cake-cutting ceremony at Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of the poet of the east, on the eve of the 146th birthday of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Chairman SCCI’s Committee on Farogh-e-Iqbaliyat Shehzada Ibne Iqbal Syed, Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Risk Management Muhammad Shehbaz Saim, former President SCCI Mian Naeem Javed and former Chairman SIAL Khawar Anwar Khawaja jointly cut the birthday cake of Dr Allama Iqbal, while PRO SCCI Tajjamal Hussain, Chacha Cricket Soofi Abdul Jalil, Execuitive Director Community Development Abdul Shakoor Mirza, senior journalists, students and teachers attended the ceremony. Chairman SCCI’s Committee on Faroghe- Iqbaliyat Shehzada Ibne Iqbal Syed paid homage to the great poet, philosopher. Addressing to participants, SCCI Departmental Committee on Risk Management Muhammad Shehbaz Saim said that teachings of Allama Iqbal were like a beacon to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society. Former President SCCI Mian Naeem Javed said that the Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary figure who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent that was ultimately materialised in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. “We need to understand Iqbal teachings then we can understand the true spirit of Iqbal for Islam,” he concluded.

Death anniversary of Imam Bibi observed

The 109th death anniversary of Imam Bibi (the mother of Allama Iqbal) was observed here on Thursday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Iqbal visited the graves of the Allama Iqbal’s parents at Imam Sahib Graveyard Sialkot and they laid the wreaths there, besides offering Fateha. Sofi Nazir Ahmed Incharge/ Caretaker of Iqbal Manzil told media that the world remembered November 9 only as the birthday of Allama Iqbal, but also the death anniversary of Imam Bibi.