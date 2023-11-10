Friday, November 10, 2023
Sindh Govt enacts legislation to raise awareness about child protection: DC Mirpurkhas

APP
November 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS-Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Thursday said that the Sindh government has enacted legislation by establishing a child protection agency to raise awareness about child protection.
Speaking at a three-day training workshop on protection of children in the society in Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan said that children are like flowers and its their responsibility to protect them.
“Protection of children, prevention of early marriage of girls, Hindu Restrict Act and other laws have been made against the social evil”, he said.
Masood said that relevant institutions and community level training programs were being conducted to prevent violence against children and women.

