Smoky vehicles cause widespread respiratory issues in urban Multan

MULTAN - Citizens voiced concern about alarming levels of smog caused by smokeemitting Veda buses, leading to widespread respiratory issues and environmental hazards in Multan. The thick blanket of smog hovering over the city has resulted in breathing difficulties for its inhabitants, posing a severe health risk, said citizens named Muhammad Kamran, Saad Qureshi, Faiz Gujjar, and many others. Veda buses continue to operate across different routes, including Multan- Makhdoom Rasheed, Multan- Shujabad, and some other intra-city routes, worsening the environmental crisis.