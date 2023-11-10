Friday, November 10, 2023
South Punjab Civil Secretariat to be inaugurated in January

Staff Reporter
November 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -   Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar said on Thursday that the much-anticipated inauguration of the Civil Secretariat would be done in January 2024. He said this during his visit to the Secretariat and directed officials to re-evaluate Secretariat’s main gate design, expressing concerns about its towering height potentially compromising the frontal aesthetics of the civil secretariat building.Faisal Zaman, the project director of the Civil Secretariat, conveyed optimism regarding the project’s advancement towards its conclusion, highlighting the commencement of the procurement process. The briefing outlined a positive trajectory for the Civil Secretariat’s development. The ACS also visited some other sites where construction work for different projects is heading forward at a rapid pace. He hoped that CM Punjab would visit the city soon.

