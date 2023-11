BAHAWALPUR - Special convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) will be held tomorrow (Nov 11). Punjab Governor Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman will be the chief guest. Honorary degrees will be awarded to renowned Saraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi and famous journalist and alumnus of the university Javed Chaudhry. The special convocation is being held to commemorate the services of renowned personalities of the area.