 Subsidised electricity be provided to Karachi-based SMEs: FBATI

KARACHI - Pres­ident Federal B Area Trade and Industry Syed Raza Hus­sain said the government should provide subsidized electricity to small and medi­um sized enterprises (SMEs) of the commercial capital Ka­rachi to revive economic ac­tivity at an accelerated pace. Speaking in a meeting with a delegation of K-Electric of­ficials, President FBATI said the government should treat the traders of Karachi at par with the rest of the country by facilitating them with the subsidized cost of electric units, mainly to SMEs. He added the government had allocated subsidized quo­tas for the export-oriented sectors in different cities of the country besides Kara­chi, depriving businessmen of their right to equal treat­ment, which cost them se­vere losses. President FBATI also emphasized that the government should resolve the long-awaited matter of industrialists of Karachi, passing on the benefit of in­cremental units’ consump­tion of electricity to consum­ers. Industries in Karachi neither received subsidy on account of the incremental unit consumption of electric­ity last year nor this year but this particular relief has been provided to industrialists in different cities of the country, he remarked. He mentioned that industries and utility companies, mainly electricity distribution and generation companies, should foster relationships to ensure un­interrupted power supplies to industrial zones, includ­ing the area under FBATI. He urged the KE delegation to resolve issues of the indus­trial units regarding load en­hancement in collaboration with the association and its members for a smooth sup­ply of electricity to industrial units to ensure their uninter­rupted production. Fawad Gillani, Chief Distribution Officer at K-Electric, said the power utility is transform­ing its system into a cus­tomer-centric organization with a proper mechanism to address the company’s is­sues, mainly the industrial customers, to resolve their issues on a priority basis. He further mentioned that K-Electric is working proac­tively to provide new connec­tions to industrial customers through a one-window sys­tem requirement to submit limited documentation for legal compliance.