Friday, November 10, 2023
Trader association asked to submit certificate of non involvement of illegal foreigners

November 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Karachi Administration directed all trader associations to submit a certificate of non involvement of illegal foreigners in their respective markets.
The directives were issued to heads of traders and market associations by assistant commissioners of Garden, Saddar and Aram Bagh towns in separate meetings held here on instructions of Deputy Commissioner Karachi South Captain (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario, said a statement issued here on Thursday.
The meetings also attended by officers of police, rangers and special branch reviewed matters relating to repatriation of foreign nationals illegally residing in Pakistan. In the meetings, all traders were asked to submit certificates of non-involvement of illegal foreigners in the respective markets by Friday, November 10.

