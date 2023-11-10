Two held for carrying drugs

Peshawar - In light of the guidelines of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee, the Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried out a large-scale crackdown for the complete elimination of drugs.

In this regard, the Excise Police Station Mardan under the supervision of SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Akif Khan has foiled the attempt to smuggle a huge number of drugs to Punjab by conducting a major and historic operation.

According to the details, Excise Police Mardan signalled to stop a vehicle on Ring Road Mardan. During the search, 96000 grams (96 kg) of hashish was recovered from the vehicle.

During the operation, two accused Ali Akbar son of Dilshad and Ali Haider son of Gulzar Muhammad from Faisalabad were arrested on the spot.