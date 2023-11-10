Ultimate decision to pick PM rests with people, Sana responds to Zardari

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah Thursday refuted reports suggesting that Nawaz Sharif was poised to take over the role of party president, replacing his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Sanaullah emphasised that Shehbaz Sharif would continue as the party president, while Nawaz Sharif would retain his position as the leader. During a media interaction here, Sanaullah conveyed Nawaz Sharif’s intentions to contest the upcoming general elections, emphasising that there were no legal barriers preventing him from being a candidate for the National Assembly. He expressed confidence that Nawaz Sharif would participate in the elections without facing any legal hindrance.

Responding to a question about Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairperson of the PPP, Sanaullah acknowledged Zardari’s right to influence the selection of the prime minister. He stated that the ultimate decision rests with the people, and their choice for the next prime minister would be accepted by all.

Sanaullah revealed that Nawaz Sharif is set to hold meetings with leaders from various political parties, including PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He expressed the PML-N’s readiness to engage in talks with all political parties, excluding the PTI faction involved in the May 9 attacks on military installations, to address economic issues collaboratively.

“We want to take all political parties along minus the PTI faction which attacked the military installation. Country can only move forward if all political parties join forces to address economic issues”, he said. Regarding PML-N’s political position in south Punjab, Sanaullah assured that the PML-N was strong in the region with new members joining the party. In rest of the Punjab, he added, the party leadership was even facing difficulties in the selection process as the party had so many choices in the presence of strong candidates. Sanaullah said that PML-N may have to make seat adjustments with political parties in other provinces. He mentioned Nawaz Sharif’s planned visits to Baluchistan, Sindh, and KPK to address this issue. On Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, an estranged party leader, Sanaullah clarified that Abbasi’s personal opinions did not indicate a rift with the party. He asserted that Abbasi would cooperate with the party when deemed necessary. “Shahid Khaqan is our brother and an outspoken person. He is not angry; he has his own opinion. He has his own opinion about the upcoming elections. A political worker has the right to keep his opinion He will cooperate with party as and when the party so desires”, he said. Sanaullah also commented on alleged corruption involving Farah Gogi, saying that his party had provided evidence in this regard a year ago. He highlighted financial transactions and property acquisitions as proof, stating that the evidence had not been refuted. He said that sixty billion rupees was sent to Pakistan from abroad [a reference to property tycoon Malik Riaz] and a property worth seven billion rupees at that time was acquired by Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi and this evidence has never been denied yet. He said the registries of the land are also available as a proof.

Asked about the arrest of Farah Gogi, the former interior minister anticipated Gogi’s arrest through domestic and international procedures. He said there was a procedure both domestic and international to follow to seek arrest of such accused. The concerned institutions and agencies are working on it and hopefully she would be brought back, he said. In response to questions about Imran Khan’s facilities in jail, Sanaullah stated that the PML-N had no objections but emphasized adherence to the law in providing necessary amenities. Sanaullah also raised a question about the equality of facilities for all prisoners, referencing Imran Khan’s previous stance on abolishing classes in jail. He said that the PML-N had no objections to whatever facilities the PTI chief was getting in jail.

In a sarcastic comment about provision of a certain 'medicine' being provided to the PTI chief, Rana Sanaullah said: "I have a reasonable doubt that Imran Khan is getting that 'medicine' in jail.

Meanwhile, in a notable development leading up to the upcoming elections, two influential figures from Muzaffargarh district in south Punjab declared their allegiance to the PML-N on Thursday, demonstrating their trust in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif. Muhammad Ajmal Chandia, representing Provincial Constituency PP 268 in Muzaffargarh City, and Mohammad Akram Chandia, former chairman of the Muzaffargarh Municipal Committee, formally joined the party in a ceremony attended by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah and Punjab General Secretary Sardar Owais Leghari. Both politicians conveyed their unwavering confidence in the leadership of the party’s founder, Mian Nawaz Sharif, and the President of the Muslim League-N, Mian Shehbaz Sharif. Muhammad Ajmal Chandia, who had previously contested the last election as an independent candidate in 2018 and narrowly lost by 17 votes, made a significant move by aligning with the PML-N. Rana Sanaullah and Owais Laghari extended a warm welcome to Mohammad Ajmal Chandia upon his entry into the party. They expressed optimism about the party’s increased strength and resilience with the inclusion of Ajmal Chandia and Akram Chandia in the ranks of Muslim League-N.

“If you give Imran Khan 10 rooms, camel milk, honey, deer or domestic chicken, there is no objection. We don’t want a prisoner to stop