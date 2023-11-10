Women empowerment highlighted at Peshawar literature festival

Peshawar - The Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival, 1st Edition, came to a triumphant closing on Thursday.

This landmark festival had started on 6th of November, gathering female authors, literature enthusiasts, thoughts leaders, and poets from the whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also hosted a few from Punjab. There has been an immense participation of students, attending these sessions from time to time with great enthusiasm. Registration desks have been actively registering the guests and students attending the festival.

An important feature of the day was a celebration of Iqbal Day in the Catering Hall, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University where several authors and poetesses took place and paid tribute to the poetry of the Allama Iqbal, philosophy, and the wonderful messages of unity to our nation.

The closing ceremony was held at a local hotel in Peshawar. Dr Zarmina Baloch, and Dr Toheeda Begum from SBBWU, welcomed the guests for the closing of the Peshawar Women Festival. The opening remarks were given by the Chairperson, BOD Zubaida Khatoon. She emphasized on importance of the role of civil society organizations in empowering women.

Chief guest Justice (R) Irshad Qaisar was pleased to see women from the literary field coming out from different parts of the country and participating in the festival.

The guest of honour of the event Dr Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi paid tribute to empowered women. He also shed light on the critical need to empower women and that our religion is extremely supportive towards women and grants them rights in every aspect of life. A documentary video about the festival was also played on the occasion, which portrayed all the events of the festival.

The impact of storytelling was depicted in the form of an act by the students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University, Department of English.

Vice Chancellor SBBWU Prof Dr Safia Ahmed concluded the festival by appreciating the enriching discussions and diverse perspectives and saying that in future the SBBWU will continue celebrating women’s contribution to the literature in our society.

Program lead Dr Hamida Bibi wrapped up the event by stating that she along-with her dedicated team made this festival successful.