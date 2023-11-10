Work on Dadocha Dam begins

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta announced that construction work on Dadocha Dam will commence on November 10, terming it good news for the people of Rawalpindi. The Commissioner, along with Station Commander Ahmed Nawaz, Brigadier(R) Ijaz Qamar Kiyani AG Office, X-En Small Dam Hamza, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Almas Sabih, AC Revenue Shams-ur-Rehman, and FWO Officials, visited and reviewed the dam site.

Chatta explained, “The dam will provide approximately 35 million gallons of water every day to cater to the needs of the people of Rawalpindi. It is expected to be completed within two years, ensuring a clean drinking water supply.”

Building the dam is crucial for the future of water supply, and it is being constructed 25 kilometers away from Rawalpindi. Over 16,194 Kanals of land have been acquired from Rawalpindi and Kallar Syedan. The dam will be 123 feet high and 737 feet long, collecting water from an area of 129 square miles.