LAHORE - A 4-day international workshop on improving agricultural productivity through mechanization concluded here on Thursday. According to a press release, the international workshop was arranged by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Japan. The workshop was aimed at promoting understanding of the latest technologies and measures for mechanization in agriculture, policies and frameworks to support mechanization on small farms. Farm mechanization was viewed as a package of technology to ensure timely field operations, increased productivity, reduced crop losses and improved quality of grain or product. The speakers addressing the closing ceremony of the event were of the viewpoint that it was timely to identify how agriculture can benefit from private and public support mechanisms to attain sustainable long-term growth. Agricultural mechanization plays a strategic role in improving agricultural production and productivity in developing countries. Addressing the event as guest of honor, Agriculture (field) Director General Engineer Ahmad Sohail said that government of Punjab is working on early solution of the issues like high number of taxes and duties to facilitate agricultural sector.