ZS Polo and Guard Group score wins in Lipton Polo Cup 2023

LAHORE-ZS Polo and Remington Pharma emerged triumphant in distinct styles in the four-goal Lipton Polo Cup 2023 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

In the opening match of the day, ZS Polo showcased their prowess by securing a narrow 7½-6 victory over Remington Pharma. Bilal Noon played a stellar game, contributing four crucial goals, while Aleem Yar Tiwana added two more goals for ZS Polo, which held a handicap advantage of one and a half goal. Agha Musa Ali Khan led the charge for Remington Pharma with an impressive five-goal performance, and Ch Fateh struck one goal.

In the second match of the day, Guard Group demonstrated their dominance by defeating team Sakuf with a commanding scoreline of 11-5½. Taimur Ali Malik led the charge with an outstanding six-goal display, supported by three goals from Faisal Khan and two from Taimur Mawaz Khan. Team Sakuf, in a valiant effort, saw contributions from Imran Abid Mir, Omar Asjad Malhi, and Fahad Noon, each scoring one goal. Today (Friday), two important matches will be played.