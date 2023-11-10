Friday, November 10, 2023
ZS Polo and Guard Group score wins in Lipton Polo Cup 2023

ZS Polo and Guard Group score wins in Lipton Polo Cup 2023
OUR STAFF REPORT
November 10, 2023
LAHORE-ZS Polo and Remington Pharma emerged triumphant in distinct styles in the four-goal Lipton Polo Cup 2023 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday. 
In the opening match of the day, ZS Polo showcased their prowess by securing a narrow 7½-6 victory over Remington Pharma. Bilal Noon played a stellar game, contributing four crucial goals, while Aleem Yar Tiwana added two more goals for ZS Polo, which held a handicap advantage of one and a half goal. Agha Musa Ali Khan led the charge for Remington Pharma with an impressive five-goal performance, and Ch Fateh struck one goal. 
In the second match of the day, Guard Group demonstrated their dominance by defeating team Sakuf with a commanding scoreline of 11-5½. Taimur Ali Malik led the charge with an outstanding six-goal display, supported by three goals from Faisal Khan and two from Taimur Mawaz Khan. Team Sakuf, in a valiant effort, saw contributions from Imran Abid Mir, Omar Asjad Malhi, and Fahad Noon, each scoring one goal. Today (Friday), two important matches will be played.

