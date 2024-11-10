Sunday, November 10, 2024
126 new dengue cases reported

Staff Reporter
November 10, 2024
LAHORE - The Punjab Health Department announced on Saturday that 126 new cases of dengue fever were reported across the province. The majority of the new infections were recorded in Rawalpindi, with 104 cases, followed by Lahore with eight cases, Faisalabad with two, and Chakwal, Attock and Sargodha each reporting three cases. Single cases were also identified in Mandi Bahauddin, Sahiwal and Gujranwala. As many as 737 cases were reoported in the current week, bringing the cumulative count of dengue cases across Punjab in 2024 to 6,759.

The Health Department reassured the public that hospitals across the province were well-stocked with essential medications and prepared to accommodate the rising number of patients.

The Health Department also set up a helpline 1033 for individuals seeking information or wishing to report dengue-related concerns.

