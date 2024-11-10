147th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - The 147th birth anniversary of national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed here in Bahawalpur with traditional zeal and enthusiasm,here on Saturday. Under the auspices of Mutahidda Muslim Movement Pakistan,a ceremony was held here to observe 147th birth anniversary of national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal here. It was attended by Chairman,Mutahidda Muslim Movement Pakistan, Dr. Akmal Madni, Kashif Bosan, Advocate Azeem-Ul-Haque Pirzada, Advocate Syed Athar Shah Bukhari, Waseem Mamtaz, ex-MPA, Babu Nafees Ansari, Allam Ayyub Mughal, Advocate Nadeem Zafar and others. Addressing the ceremony, Akmal said that national poet and philosopher, Allama Iqbal presented idea of separate country for Muslims of Sub-Continent. “It was Iqbal who dreamed of a separate homeland for Muslims of Sub-Continent,” he said. He urged nation to follow teachings of Allama Iqbal in their lives.