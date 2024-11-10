147th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed in Kashmore

KANDHKOT - Like other parts of country the 147th birthday anniversary of great muslim philosopher Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal was celebrated with natioanal enthusiasm and farvour in kashmore and it’s adjoining distrcits.

9th November is celebrated every year throughout country as a tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the “Poet of the East”, although the Government of Pakistan has officially declared him the national poet. To pay homage to national poet various educational, cultural and literally programs were held in kashmore, kandhkot, ghotki, mirpur mathelo, jacobabad, shikarpur, thul and ghari yasin where the students of different shcools and colleges presented various teblus on life of poet of east and highlighted the unforgettable services rendered by him especially for freedom and prosperity of muslims of sub continent. Private and public school sectors, various organizations and others arranged seminars, programs and events to commemorate the contribution of the great philosopher. Allama Mohammad Iqbal opened his eyes in the house of Noor Mohammad sheikh in sialkot 1977. Allama Iqbal was the founder of two nation theory In 1930, Since Allama Mohmmad Iqbal roused the all muslims of the subcontinent through his poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930. Mohammad Iqbal suggested the creation of separate homeland for muslims in india and gave the vision of pakistan. However Iqbal is considered of the most important figure in the urdu literature and famed for poet of east. Since his poetry has been translated in dozans of languages throughout world. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential muslim philosophers and poets of the 20th century. Great philosopher and poet passed away 21st of April in 1938 in lahore.