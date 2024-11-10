26 martyred in suicide bombing at Quetta railway station

More than 60 wounded in blast happened on early Saturday. Several injured are said to be in critical condition. One victim says there was bloodbath on the ground shortly after the powerful explosion. Acting president, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack. US, Russia, Turkiye extend condolences to Pakistan. BLA claims responsibility.

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD - At least 26 people including security personnel and civilians were martyred and more than 60 others wounded in a suicide bombing at crowded Quetta railway station on early Saturday, police and health officials said.

The explosion on Saturday happened as nearly 100 passengers waited on a platform at about 8:45am local time in provincial capital for a train to Peshawar. “The death toll from the powerful blast has risen to 26,” said Wasim Baig, a spokesperson for Balochistan’s health department. He also said that more than a dozen soldiers and six railway employees were among the martyred at the station and that 62 people were wounded, many of whom were in critical condition.

Terrorist group Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility of the brutal bombing stating that it carried out what police are deeming a suicide attack. There has been a recent surge in deadly attacks in the province.

According to Commissioner Quetta, the injured persons are under treatment in CMH and Civil Hospital Quetta. He said the explosion was result of a suicide blast and investigation is under way after gathering evidence from the spot.

Senior police official Muhammad Baloch said the explosion was thought to have been caused by a suicide bomber carrying 6-8kg of explosives. Those martyred and injured included both civilians and military personnel, he told reporters.

Videos shared on social media appear to show the moment the explosion took place on Saturday morning, with dozens of people visible at the platform.

On Saturday morning, Ikhtiar Hussain, a senior ticket inspector for Pakistan Railways arrived at Quetta Railway Station in the country’s Balochistan province at about 8:25am local time (03:25 GMT), ready to board the train to start work. Seconds later, Hussain heard a powerful explosion and fell to the ground. Shrapnel from the explosion had hit his right cheek, and his face started bleeding.

Hussain, 47, survived but with wounds on his face and memories that will never fade. “It was a view of Judgement Day, because in seconds people smiling at the station fell down on the ground in a bloodbath,” Hussain recalled to Al Jazeera from Civil Hospital Quetta, where he is receiving treatment for his wounds.

Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani has strongly condemned the bomb blast at railway station in Quetta. In a statement, he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident. He directed to provide immediate medical aid to the injured. Yousaf Raza Gillani said terrorists are enemies of humanity who target innocent people. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to take all possible measures for the complete eradication of terrorism.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the explosion near Quetta railway station. Commiserating with the bereaved families, he prayed for the departed souls. He directed to provide medical aid to the injured.

The prime minister also sought an investigation report of the incident from Balochistan government.

Shehbaz Sharif said the terrorists who harm the lives and property of innocent people will have to pay a heavy price. He reaffirmed the commitment to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Political leaders and religious scholars of all schools of thought as well as leaders of various religious communities and people from all walks of life have strongly condemned the attack on Quetta railway station.

In their separate statements, the Governors and Chief Ministers of all provinces strongly condemned the incident and termed the terrorists as enemies of humanity. They called for strict action against them and their facilitators. They also emphasized that the entire nation stands united against these Khawarij terrorists.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin Saturday affirmed Moscow’s commitment to close cooperation with Islamabad in combating extremism and protecting citizens from violent acts.

In a letter, Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed his condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following a devastating terrorist attack at the Quetta Railway Station.

He underscored Russia’s determination with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

On the other hand, the U.S. Mission to Pakistan also condemned the attack and extended deepest condolences to victims and their families.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim conveyed his heartfelt condolence and sympathies over the incident. Foreign Ministry of Turkiye, in a statement, also condemned the terrorist attack in strongest words.

CM Bugti says terrorists don’t deserve any leniency

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday affirmed his government’s determination to bring terrorists to justice, emphasizing that they do not deserve any leniency and that every possible measure would be taken to establish peace in Balochistan.

In his condolence statement, he said that terrorists involved in these inhuman and cowardly acts would be dealt with iron hand and without exception.

The chief minister condemned the explosion at the Quetta railway station, describing it as part of a broader pattern of targeting innocent people, including labourers, children, and women.

Sarfraz Bugti stated that terrorists who target innocent civilians will be eradicated, as operations against them continue across the province.

He added that the law enforcement agencies have already tracked down those responsible for several terrorist attacks and will also bring the perpetrators of this railway station incident to justice.

The chief minister stated that in their pursuit of terrorists, they would decisively eliminate them and ensure the full authority of the government. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and wished a swift recovery to the injured. The chief minister also instructed for providing the best possible medical treatment to all the injured.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the Quetta Railway station blast and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and solidarity with the injured.

He and Chief Minister Bugti agreed to take joint actions against terrorist activities and immediate effective measures to curb anti-state elements in Balochistan.

They reaffirmed their commitment to foiling terrorists’ nefarious plans. Mohsin Naqvi assured that the federal government would fully support the Balochistan government in establishing peace in the province.