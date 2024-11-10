8th Pakistan Industrial Expo commences at Lahore Expo Centre

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider on Saturday inaugurated the 8th Pakistan Industrial Expo at the Lahore Expo Centre, bringing together a distinguished array of academia and technology companies from various sectors of industry.

Organized by Everest International Expo Pvt Ltd, this year’s expo aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth within Pakistan’s industrial landscape. In his inaugural address, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider highlighted the significance of the Pakistan Industrial Expo as a vital platform for accelerating industrial development, boosting trade, and strengthening global economic ties. “This expo stands as a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to industrial progress and international cooperation,” he remarked.

The governor also spoke about the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, describing it as “deeper than the sea and higher than the Himalayas,” emphasizing events like this would further strengthen these ties. He further noted that the involvement of academia in such initiatives would help steer industrial development in the right direction.

The event also saw the participation of prominent academic figures. Dr Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha; Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor of the University of the Punjab; and Dr Akif Anwar Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, were in attendance. They stressed the importance of collaboration between academia and industry to foster research, innovation, and workforce development. Their presence underscored the growing connection between education and industry in Pakistan’s economic development.

Fa Wenyan, CEO of Everest International Expo Pvt Ltd, addressed the attendees, thanking them for their continued support and expressing his excitement for the event. “Our goal is to provide a dynamic platform for industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to connect, explore new technologies, and form strategic partnerships that will shape Pakistan’s industrial future,” said Fa Wenyan.

The 8th Pakistan Industrial Expo showcases a wide range of exhibits, with a focus on advancing innovation in manufacturing, technology, and sustainable industrial practices. Featured sectors include CNC machinery, mechanical equipment, industrial components, automotive and motorcycle parts and accessories, hardware tools, construction and decoration, and renewable energy. Leading international enterprises, particularly in the CNC sector, are displaying their cutting-edge technologies and machinery.

The event will run until November 12, 2024, and is expected to attract over 130 international exhibitors, along with a significant number of industry professionals, business leaders, and students. Organizers hope this year’s expo will further strengthen ties between Pakistan and international markets, while continuing to drive industrial development and economic growth.