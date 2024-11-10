Sunday, November 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Acid throwing case: Woman admitted to BVH

NEWS WIRE
November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Husband threw acid on to his wife’s body over some domestic disputes,here in Chak No. 04, Dera Bakha on Saturday. The police spokesperson said that a couple exchange harsh words due to a domestic dispute at their house in Chak No. 04, Dera Bakha. The man identified as Munir became furious and threw acid over body of his wife.The victim was recognized as Sughran Bibi.  A women who received burn injuries has been admitted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) for the treatment. The police have been conducting investigation into the case. Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1731125229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024