The narrative around Afghan women’s rights is drifting into a troubling zone, muddied by sensationalised stories and Western agendas that have more to do with controlling the narrative than truly understanding or addressing Afghan women’s needs. Over the years, this Western influence has contributed little to actual, sustainable change in Afghanistan, especially as the nation grapples with recovery from decades of conflict. Recently, unfounded reports alleging a ban on women’s freedom to communicate only serve to push an image that may not reflect reality and certainly does not help those whose lives they claim to advocate for.

It is clear that Afghan women do face significant hurdles—there is no denying the restrictions they live under. However, misrepresenting their plight is neither constructive nor helpful in fostering genuine dialogue or cooperation. This approach, much like the Western rhetoric surrounding women’s rights in conflict zones such as the Middle East, lacks a plan for real support or solutions and often does more harm than good. What is needed is an approach that builds connections and pathways, not one that alienates the very people who hold the keys to change within Afghanistan.

The international community, therefore, must re-evaluate its approach to Afghan women’s rights. Engagement and collaboration with the Afghan government, rather than sensationalism, are the only means through which we can hope to see constructive advancements in Afghan society. It is time for the world to support Afghan women in ways that respect their context, working with, rather than against, Afghanistan’s administration to create opportunities for women to determine their future. This will require subtlety, respect, and a move away from the West’s oft-counterproductive approach, ultimately enabling the Afghan people to shape their nation’s future.