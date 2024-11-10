I am writing to express my concerns regarding the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on students’ learning experiences, development, and well-being. While AI technology offers numerous benefits, its rapid integration into our educational system presents challenges that we must address proactively.

AI tools, such as chatbots, learning platforms, and automated essay writers, can assist students in various ways, from simplifying research to providing tailored support for struggling learners. However, as these technologies become more widely accessible, we need to consider the potential threats they pose to our students.

First, there is a growing concern about academic integrity. With AI tools available to generate essays, solve complex problems, or complete assignments, students may be tempted to rely on these resources rather than developing their own understanding. This reliance on AI not only hampers learning but also undermines the values of honesty and integrity that our institution upholds.

Additionally, the increased use of AI may hinder students’ critical thinking and problem-solving skills. AI tools provide quick answers but do not promote the deep thinking needed for complex concepts and real-world applications. Over-reliance on AI could prevent students from gaining the valuable experience of learning through struggle and perseverance, which is essential for personal and intellectual growth.

Moreover, the use of AI raises privacy concerns. Many AI tools collect and process vast amounts of data, which could be at risk of misuse or cyber-attacks. Safeguarding our students’ data must be a priority as we explore how best to integrate these technologies into the classroom.

Finally, there is concern for students’ social and emotional well-being. Overuse of AI may reduce personal interactions between students and teachers, potentially leading to feelings of isolation. Education is not just about knowledge acquisition; it also involves building relationships, empathy, and communication skills, which could be compromised if students rely too heavily on technology.

SARFRAZ ISHAIQ,

Karachi.