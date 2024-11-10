Ashrafi urges firm action against BLA operatives

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, has called for firm action against elements linked to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) that are working to destabilize Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday, Ashrafi condemned the recent terror attack in Quetta that claimed innocent lives, stating, “Terrorists have no allegiance to any province or community.” He highlighted that the BLA operates with foreign support aimed at sowing instability within Pakistan.

Ashrafi also claimed that the attacker in the recent suicide bombing had used American-made weapons, equipment, and uniforms left behind in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal. He urged the Pakistani government to take decisive steps against such threats.

Criticizing the glorification of violent actors in the name of Balochistan’s rights, Ashrafi questioned, “How long will those who take innocent lives be celebrated as heroes?” He condemned narratives portraying terrorists as defenders of the “missing persons” cause, warning that these perspectives harm Pakistan.