Sunday, November 10, 2024
Bahria College teams advance to final of 9th Essa Lab 3x3 Girls Basketball

Staff Reporter
November 10, 2024
LAHORE -  Bahria College Karsaz and Bahria College Blue qualified for the finals of the 9th Essa Lab Trophy 3x3 Girls Basketball Tournament, organized by Firdous Ittehad and supported by SOA. Both semifinals took place at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. In the first semifinal, Bahria College Karsaz defeated Blastick Ballers 2-1, while Bahria College Blue triumphed over BCP Red North Nazimabad 3-0 in the second semifinal. Players Rahima Khan, Laiba, Fatima Idris, Amima Baig, Kinza Ali, and Aiza Naveed displayed impressive performances in these matches. Technical officials and referees, including Zaid Malik, Nizakat Khan, Muhammad Ashraf, Zaeema Khatoon, and Kishwar Kumari, officiated the games.

Staff Reporter

