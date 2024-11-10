Bank of Khyber registers 28pc growth in profit before tax

PESHAWAR - The Board of Directors of Bank of Khyber held its 195th meeting recently at the bank’s head office in Peshawar to review and approve the financial results for the nine month period ended September 30, 2024.

The meeting was chaired by Ikramullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (chairman Board of Directors of the bank).

The bank declared profit before tax of Rs6.016 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 (9M-2024) as against Rs4.682 billion for the same period last year, while profit after tax for 9M-2024 was recorded at Rs2.599 billion as against Rs2.473 billion for the same period last year. The bank’s total income for 9M-2024 increased and stood at Rs13.347 billion as compared to Rs11.146 billion during 9M-2023.

The board expressed its satisfaction over the performance of the bank and approved the financial statements of the bank for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024. The board also emphasized that management should continue with same level of dedication and devotion in pursuit of the bank’s goals and objectives. The CFO & Managing Director (acting) said that these results are reflective of the robust oversight by the Board of Directors and sincere efforts and teamwork of the employees and management of the bank. He also thanked all the stakeholders of the bank for their patronage and support.